The Greater Texoma Utility Authority will be considering a $2.9 million bond with the city of Sherman for water projects.

The GTUA board of directors meets at 5100 Airport Drive at 12:30 p.m.

The city of Sherman is requesting financial assistance in the amount of $2,895,000 to relocate water lines along FM 1417 as part of the city’s effort to widen the road.

The Texas Department of Transportation informed the city the lines needed to be relocated in order for the city to move forward with the widening of the roads. The board will also be discussing a water well improvement project, high service pump station, ground storage tank and pipeline projects for the city of Gunter.