With the Battle of the Ax just around the corner, Sherman and Denison residents are invited to direct some of their competitive energy toward two community-service projects.

The 4th Annual Battle of the Ax Trash-off

Hosted by Keep Sherman Beautiful and Keep Denison Beautiful, the friendly trash-removal competition will be held on August 24 in both cities.

City of Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said organizers are hoping to see at least 100 volunteers from each city this year. Sherman and Denison teams collected nearly 400 bags of trash in 2018.

“We are always looking for volunteers to come join us,” McRae said. “We provide the gloves, the trash bags, free T-shirts, breakfast and coffee. All you have to do is show up and be ready to help. It’s an easy couple of hours in the morning and it s a great way to be part of something in your community.”

Participants will meet at Joshua’s Crossing, 7201 FM691, Denison, at 8 a.m. for registration and instructions. Advanced registration is not required. The trash pick-up runs from 8:30-10 a.m. and the winning city will be announced after all bags are collected and counted.

For additional information, visit Facebook and search “Battle of the Ax Trash Off” under events.

Battle of the Ax Canned Food Drive

The Battle of the Ax Canned Food Drive hosted by each district’s student council will benefit Share Ministries’ Helping Hands Pantry. The competition runs August 14-26 in Sherman schools and August 16-30 in Denison schools.

Participating campuses will offer an on-site, drop-off station.

Sherman-community participants can drop off canned items at A Touch of Class Antique Mall or follow Sherman ISD’s social media pages for additional, public drop-off locations. Denison participants can also drop off canned goods at CJ’s Coffee Cafe or at Knight Family Chiropractic.