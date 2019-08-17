The tax rate will be one of top discussions at the upcoming Denison Independent School District meeting Tuesday at the Denison ISD Administration building beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The school board is considering setting the tax rate at $1.39755 total, and the district is expected to generate $29,125,500 in local revenue for the 2019-2020 school year. The school board is also holding a public hearing on the proposed $58,602,656 budget and is considering adopting the budget at the meeting.

The school board will also consider approving $157,000 worth of budget amendments to the 2018-2019 school year.

Below are three things to know about the meeting.

1. Policy on listen-in devices

The school board is considering making changes to its local policy in order to regulate the use of listen-in devices on campus.

2. Updating district improvement plan

The plan will outline the areas the district wants to place its focus going forward.

3. Redeeming bonds

The district is considering redeeming $950,000 in principal for 2011 bonds.