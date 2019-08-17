Denison residents will have a chance to provide comments on the city’s response to Texas legislation regarding the building codes this week. The City Council will conduct a public hearing before it takes up an ordinance that will bring city code into compliance with a number of new regulations.

The regulations will limit the city’s ability to mandate building materials as well as provide a process for speeding up building requests.

Citizens wishing to participate in the public hearings are required to file a request to speak card with the city clerk prior to the meeting and they are then limited to three minutes of discussion on the particular topic.

Here are three things to know about the meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall:

1. Proposed Tax Rate

The city will hold it’s first public hearing on the proposed tax rate for 2019. Citizens will be given an opportunity to address the council. The proposed rate for tax year 2019 is $.652034.

2. Rezoning requests

The City Council will hear requests to rezone a number of properties: 1006 W. Bullock Street from industrial to residential, the former American Red Cross building at 2527 F.M. 691 from residential to commercial, 3310 Pecan Gap Road from agriculture to residential, 116. E. Morton Street from commercial to residential, and 730 W. Heron street from retail to residential.

3. Code enforcement

The City Council will conduct a public hearing on demolishing a property at 2301 S. Austin Ave by declaring the property a public nuisance and placing a demolition lien on the property to cover the costs of the demolition.