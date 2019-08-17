Caprock Chronicles is edited each week by Jack Becker a Librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. This weeks article is by Marian Ann J. Montgomery, Ph.D., Curator of Clothing and Textiles, Museum of Texas Tech University. Marian has been the Curator of Clothing and Textiles at the Museum of Texas Tech University since January, 2014. She says it has been honored to work with the largest collection of Clothing and Textiles at a university in the country.

For West Texans of a certain age, feed sacks were an important part of their lives. For Texans they were an important part of the economy. As early as the 19th century cotton was used for packaging flour, sugar, chicken feed and other staples.

In the 1920s, cotton organizations were looking for ways to use the surplus cotton crop and the textile bag manufacturers were in a challenging competition with the paper bag manufacturers for the packaging market. Newspapers in Dallas and elsewhere in Texas encouraged housewives to request their staples in cotton bags, to help provide jobs for their fellow Texans.

Rural homes in particular began using the white cotton fabric from flour, sugar, etc. for towels, rags, children's clothing and underwear. Many women embroidered the fabric and made them into hand towels. The fabric often had ink that was difficult to remove. Booklets from the time recommended using kerosene or lard to get the print off. Fortunately for 21st Century historians many were not successful in getting the printed logos off, leaving documentation about what was packaged in the fabric and who produce it.

For many uses of the fabric leaving the ink on didn't matter--such as for underwear or slips which were not seen outside the house. A Pillsbury flour manager memorably said, "They used to say that when the wind blew across the South you could see our trade name on all the girls’ underpants.”

In 1937, and possibly a little earlier, one company began printing the cotton sack fabric with pretty prints as a marketing ploy to expand the cotton bag market and to get women to pick their bags. All other bag manufacturers soon followed suit. Suddenly the free fabric in which staples and chicken feed was packaged was glamorous.

Women chose the fabrics they wanted to make clothing, curtains, quilts and other household items. By this time getting the label off the free sack fabric was much easier as manufacturers had switched to paper labels that came off easily when soaked in water.

The bag manufacturers went all out, hiring New York fabric designers to make this fabric desirable. Thousands of different prints were produced between 1937 and the 1960s that were printed on the cotton sacks. The National Cotton Council published booklets showing how many sacks were needed to make fashionable garments from Simplicity patterns and even had a wardrobe made of feed sacks that they took across the country for fashion shows.

Situated in the heart of cotton growing land, The Museum of Texas Tech University acquired a 5,612 piece collection of printed cotton sacks in 2015. Other donations of feed sacks has brought the Museum's collection to almost 6,000 pieces, probably the largest at any public institution. The collection includes almost 4,000 swatches of different feed sack prints.

Although many think of these prints as being pretty floral prints, they in fact include amazing geometrics and abstracts designs, prints of food, animals, stripes, plaids and novelty prints. One propaganda piece from WWII in the Museum's collection celebrates the successes of General MacArthur and the Allies, while showing Hitler, Mussolini and Hirohito as eggs with the slogan, "Keep ‘em Frying." Bag manufacturers also printed designs for embroidery, dolls, and borders for pillowcases on the bags.

In Lubbock, seed sacks were used by the Standard Milling Company to package its Stanton Feeds. When the owner’s son married, the company gave his and his new bride several new, unused feed sacks in two different prints as a wedding gift. The bride was expected to make curtains for their new home from the bags. Nancy Fehleison, the new bride, did just that. She saved the left over bags and three of them are in the Museum's collection.

Quilts and garments made from the sacks survive in the collection. Stories abound of men who were sent to the feed store with swatches to be sure they came home with the bag with just the right fabric to finish a dress or quilt.

From June 25 through Dec. 15, 2019 visitors will have the opportunity to see portions of this huge collection of printed cotton sacks in the exhibition, "Cotton &Thrift: Feed Sacks and the Fabric of American Households," at the Museum of Texas Tech University. The Museum is open for free 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. A book of the same title has been published by Texas Tech Press, full of color photographs of the sacks and the beautiful feed sack prints and is available through the TTU Press website or Amazon. For further information please contact Dr. Montgomery 806-834-5146 or marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu