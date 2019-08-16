Denison Police

Driving while intoxicated/warrants — Officers responded Aug. 10 to the call of a disturbance in the 900 block of South Austin. The suspect’s vehicle was located at the drive-thru window. The female driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a female passenger was arrested for city of Denison and Grayson County warrants.

Theft of property — A male victim stated Aug. 10 an unknown suspect stole a lawn mower, rake and gasoline can from his back yard in the 200 block of MacArthur.

Possession — Officers responded Aug. 10 to the call of a man slumped over the wheel in a vehicle in the 3300 block of FM 120 West. The subject was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Prohibited weapon — A vehicle was stopped Aug. 12 for a violation in the 3000 block of Spur 503. The male driver was arrested for an outstanding Dallas County warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited weapon.

Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call Aug. 10 to report an intoxicated driver in the 4300 block of North US Highway 75. The caller stated the vehicle was all over the road and followed until officers arrived. The vehicle was stopped, and upon investigation, it was determined the male driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Possession — An officer conducted a traffic stop Aug. 11 in the 800 block of North East Street. The driver of the vehicle was in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. The marijuana was seized and a report was filed at large for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Found property — Dispatch received a call Aug. 11 from a citizen who located a wallet in the 3000 block of Highway 75 North. The owner of the wallet was identified but not located. A report for found property was completed.

Possession — An officer conducted a traffic stop Aug. 11 in the 3900 block of North US Highway 75. The driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. The marijuana was seized and a report was filed at large for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Loud, disturbing, unnecessary noise — Officers responded Aug. 12 to the report of a disturbance in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. Upon arrival, they located a female who was yelling in a manner that was loud, disturbing and unnecessary. The subject was arrested for loud, disturbing and unnecessary noise.

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call Aug. 12 to report a driver who was possibly intoxicated. Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of North Travis and located the suspect vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Theft of property — Officers responded Aug. 12 to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of East Mildred. A report for theft from $2,500-$30,000 was completed. The vehicle was later recovered and returned to the owner. The investigation is ongoing.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers were dispatched Aug. 12 to the 3600 block of Steeple Chase Drive in reference to a vehicle being driven erratically in an apartment complex parking lot and court yard. Upon arrival, they located the male driver inside an apartment. The officers gathered evidence showing the driver was intoxicated while driving his vehicle. The driver has also been convicted of DWI three times or more. He was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail.