A man who exchanged gunfire with Denison Police in the Perrin Estates Thursday night was arrested and hospitalized.

In an emailed statement sent early Friday the department said officers went to a residence in the 100 block of Dolittle Street to serve a felony warrant on an unnamed individual.

“Officers attempted to make contact at the residence when a gunman from within the residence began firing at the officers,” the statement read. “Officers were able to return fire and, after a short period of time, the suspect was taken into custody.”

No officers were injured in the exchange. The suspect was transported to Texoma Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers.