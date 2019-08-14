The second phase of the Sherman Municipal Airport master plan, which is expected to cost about $75,000, is expected to look at how to develop the airport into a thriving destination for future aviators.

The Sherman City Council is expected to consider a second phase of the plan for the Sherman Municipal Airport that will look at possible projects when it meets next week.

The plan will be presented by consulting firm Corgan, who completed the first phase of the project earlier this year.

“This phase will go into more recommendations in design about what we need at our municipal airport,” Sherman Asst. City Manager Terrence Steele said.

The move to create a master plan for the airport comes following changes and updates to land lease rates at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field over the past two years that have led to some tenants to seek alternative options. Steele has received requests from at least six aviators in recent months with plans to build hangar space at the city’s airport.

In another case, Steele has also received requests to allow the current pilots’ facility into a restaurant catering to aviators who fly into the airport. In many cases, the airport has served as a destination for aviators who are looking to keep up their flight training hours.

Prior to committing to any firm plans, Steele said the city wanted to conduct a master plan for the airport to determine what would be the best kind of development for the site.

In late July, the city received the results of the first plan that focused on outlining the basic parameters of the airport while setting possible development paths. With the second phase, Steele said consultants plan to delve further into specific projects along with how to fund them.

In addition to proposing specific projects, Steele said the second phase will include information on how to pursue grant opportunities with state and federal sources, including the Texas Department of Transportation.

“Phase II of the Sherman Municipal Airport Master Plan Study will identify improvements required to accommodate future demand, provide land use recommendations require to protect the airport and its environs,” Corgan said in its Phase 2 proposal.

The second phase of the master plan is not expected to include two pad sites that the phase I indicated were ready for development. These two sites, when developed, would create additional space for planes that would be based on the airport, a goal identified during phase I.

Steele said the council is expected to consider issuing a request for proposals for the two pads sites during next week’s meeting.