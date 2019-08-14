A Texas man and an Oklahoma man were both killed Tuesday night following the head-on collision of their vehicles on U.S. Highway 75.

Colbert Police Chief David Petersen said that at approximately 10 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a northbound driver traveling in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 75 near Exit 1 in Oklahoma. Less than two minutes later, witnesses called to report a head-on collision of a northbound Chevrolet pickup and a southbound BMW.

The truck was driven by Ramon Flores of Cartwright,Oklahoma and car was driven by Kurt Horn of Plano. Both men were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Neither driver hit their brakes,” Petersen said Wednesday. “There were no skid marks or anything. They hit head-on at full speed.”

No additional passengers were involved in the crash.

Petersen said an odor of alcohol was detected in Flores’s vehicle and that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. The men’s bodies were transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for toxicology testing and autopsies.

Emergency officials worked the scene until roughly 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was not yet known Wednesday where Flores entered the freeway or how long he’d been traveling against traffic.

The crash remains under investigation by the Colbert Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Petersen said investigators expected to retrieve driving data from both vehicles in the coming days and shoot aerial footage of the crash scene.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.