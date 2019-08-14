Police are searching for a robbery suspect after the man threatened a gas station employee Tuesday night and made off with the business’s cash drawer.

In an emailed news release distributed Wednesday, the Denison Police Department said officers responded to a robbery call just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shell convenience store in the 400 block of E. Main Street. The suspect reportedly entered the store and threatened to produce a weapon after a brief exchange with the clerk, but the man never made a weapon visible.

“The suspect pushed over a tower stand on the counter, which struck the clerk in the shoulder, but no medical attention was required,” the release read. “The suspect took the cash register drawer — containing an undisclosed amount of cash — from the register and left the store on foot.”

Additional officers and a K-9 unit were deployed to the area and searched for the suspect, but none were able to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male standing, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build and was last seen wearing a red or orange hooded sweatshirt.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with information regarding the ongoing investigation are asked to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-465-2422.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.