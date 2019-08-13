Sherman Police

Possession — An officer arrested a male Aug. 9 in the 1500 block of North Brents for an outstanding felony warrant. During a search of the male’s person, a methamphetamine pipe containing residue was located. Also located was a baggy of marijuana weighing less than two ounces. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana were added to the arrest charge, and a report was generated.

Found property — A female reporting party made contact Aug. 6 with the public safety administrator regarding found property. She stated she found the property on the ground at a business located off of North FM 1417. A report was generated.

Criminal mischief — Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Sherbrooke Place in reference to a hit and run. Upon arrival, they observed damage to a mailbox. The owner did not know who had damaged the mailbox. A report was taken and the investigation continues.

Theft — Police responded Aug. 9 to the report of a theft in the 800 block of North East Street. An unoccupied residence had been damaged and a lawn mower stolen from the yard. A report was generated for criminal mischief and theft.

Theft of property — An officer was dispatched Aug. 9 to the 500 block of North Highland regarding a theft. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined an unknown suspect entered the victim’s room and stole a wallet. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Possession — An officer stopped a vehicle Aug. 9 for a traffic offense in the 600 block of North Grand Avenue. After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, the officer deployed his K9 partner to open air sniff around the vehicle. The K9 alerted to the vehicle, and approximately one ounce of marijuana was found inside the vehicle. A report was filed.

Burglary of a vehicle — Officers responded Aug. 10 to the report of burglary of a motor home in the 1600 block of East Mildred. The female victim stated the car had been unlocked during the night and personal items were stolen. Before leaving the scene, the officers observed multiple vehicles in the neighborhood with their doors open. Reports were taken, and the case is under investigation.

Assault — An officer responded Aug. 10 to the report of an assault in the 1400 block of McCall Street. The female victim advised her husband hit her one time with an open hand which caused her pain. A report was filed for assault causing bodily injury/family member. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched Aug. 10 to the 1700 block of South Heritage Parkway in reference to a stolen vehicle. The caller stated he had parked his vehicle next to his apartment the previous evening.When he checked on it the following day, it was missing. He advised he may have left a spare key inside the vehicle. A report was generated for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000.

Assault — An officer was dispatched Aug. 10 to the 1600 block of La Salle Drive in reference to an assault. Upon investigation, it was learned a female victim had been assaulted by another female causing her pain and minor injuries. A report was taken, and the case is under investigation.