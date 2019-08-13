Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is blaming President Donald Trump for last week’s mass shooting in El Paso, saying Americans were killed because the president “stoked the fire of racists.”

And his message is intended to be delivered in a way that is very personal to the president — via a new ad that will run Wednesday on a Fox News channel where Trump is vacationing at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J.

“President Trump, you referred to countries as shitholes,” Castro says in the 30-second ad, with the expletive bleeped out. “You urged American congresswomen to ‘go back to where they came from.’ You called immigrants rapists.

“As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists. Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you. Because they look like me. They look like my family,” Castro says.

A message for@realdonaldtrump:pic.twitter.com/WFYRxm69hA

— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro)August 13, 2019

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Castro’s campaign paid $2,775 for the ad to run during multiple shows, including “Fox & Friends,” a morning show frequently watched by the president.

At the end of the ad, the former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama says, “Words have consequences” and “Ya basta,” a Spanish phrase that means enough.

A spokeswoman for Trump's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

The other Texan running for president, Beto O’Rourke, also has not shied away from criticizing the president in the wake of the El Paso shooting that left 22 people dead and more than two dozen injured.

“He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country, and it does not just offend our sensibilities,” O’Rourke said last week at a news conference in El Paso. “It fundamentally changes the character of this country, and it leads to violence.”

Last week, Castro’s twin brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, faced the president’s ire last week when he tweeted out a list of prominent San Antonians who had donated to Trump’s campaign, hoping to shame them for funding a president whom the congressman said has made Latinos feel less safe.

Trump tweeted in response: “I don’t know who Joaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth."