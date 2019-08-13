Early voting for the November 5, 2019 election will start October 21 and go through Nov. 1.

Grayson County commissioners Tuesday approved the times and locations for the early voting for the November constitutional amendments election.

Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said she return to the commissioners before the election with contracts between the county and the various entities that want her office to conduct the elections.

Any registered voter in the county can cast a ballot at any one of the following locations during early voting: Grayson County Election Administration, 115, W. Houston in Sherman; Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison; Pottsboro Independent School District Administration Building, 105 Cardinal Lane in Pottsboro; Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main in Whitesboro; and Grayson College, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Parkway in Van Alstyne.

Patterson said the 10 constitutional amendments up for vote are not on her website yet, but they will be shortly.

Early voting times will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 through 25; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 26, noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.

Applications for ballots by mail must be received at Patterson’s office at 115 W. Houston in Sherman Texas 75090 no later than close of business on Oct. 25.