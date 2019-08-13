Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Stidham said the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles wants Grayson County to keep registering vehicles like it has done in the past. However, if the county wants to offer additional places to do that registration in the future, it will have to cough up something extra from the county coffers.

Currently the county does not pay for the equipment used to register vehicles and boats or for the consumable supplies to do the work, but if the county were to want to open an additional office to perform that task, the state would expect to be paid for the equipment and the consumables.

“This is an updated version of a contract,” he said of the agreement that was last updates in 1994.

The state is looking to see how much consumables each office in the county is currently using and if they happen to go over that amount in the future, the county would be charged for those supplies.

Stidham said the state wanted commissioners to agree to those new terms and sign the new contract.

However, Grayson County commissioner Jeff Whitmire asked Stidham to go back over his presentation.

“Now, they have been providing the equipment and the supplies for the south side over there?” Whitmire asked.

Stidham said that was true.

“Now are they gonna provide replacement equipment (if something breaks)?” Whitmire asked.

Stidham again said that was true.

What the state won’t be providing, he said, was equipment for any new offices or extra supplies for those officers already in operation.

“So as we grow, we’ve got to pay for it?” Whitmire asked.

Stidham agreed.

“What if we quit doing it?” the commissioners asked.

“We’ve got a fiduciary responsibility because we are agents of the Department of Motor Vehicles,” Stidham said.

“As long as we sign this?” Whitmire questioned.

Stidham said he didn’t read anything in the contract that said the county had the right to do any such thing.

“I am just looking at they are wanting use to start taking on some of the financial responsibility for their stuff,” Whitmire cut across him.

“On this deal, only if we expand,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers interjected.

“That will happen,” added Commissioner Bart Lawrence.

Magers said only if more people don’t start taking care of their registrations online rather than going to the county office to do it in person.

“That’s been an option for sometime,” Stidham said.

Magers said the point seemed to be that the state wants to move more people in that direction.

In the end, Commissioner Phyllis James moved to approve the contract and David Whitmire seconded the motion. Each of them plus Lawrence voted in favor of the contract but Whitmire voted against it.

What do you think about the new contract with TxDot? Let Criminal Justice Editor Jerrie Whiteley know at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.