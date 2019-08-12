12:15 p.m. update: The heat is on repeat, folks.

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for the Austin-area counties along and east of Interstate 35, including Travis, Hays, Williamson, Bastrop and Caldwell, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters issue a heat advisory when a combination of extreme temperatures and high humidity create conditions that make heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke or heat exhaustion more likely. The weather service recommends that residents in the affected areas:

• Drink plenty of fluids.

• Stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun.

• Check on those vulnerable to extreme heat, including the elderly and young children.

Forecasters also urge those who must spend time outside to try to reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, such as early in the morning or in the evening. If you need to be outside, wear loose-fitting or light clothing and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, including nausea, flushed skin, vomiting or dizziness.

As of noon, temperatures at Camp Mabry in Austin had hit 95 degrees but with a heat index value of 101.

Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday! Triple-digit temperatures and another heat advisory are in store to start the week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 103 degrees and the heat index becomes as high as 110, forecasters said. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

Monday's expected high will mark the eighth day in a row that the Austin area has recorded a temperature in the 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory for Travis, Williamson, Caldwell, Hays and Bastrop counties will go into effect at noon and last until 7 p.m.

If you're planning to spend time outside, the weather service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, planning your activities for the early morning or evening and wearing loose-fitting and light clothing to avoid heat-related illnesses. Check up on your neighbors and family members and stay inside if you can.

Skies will be mostly clear at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 79 degrees, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 103 and a heat index as high as 109. Mostly clear at night with a low around 79.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 102. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 8 p.m., and a low around 79.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m., and a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 78.

Friday: Sunny and hot with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 100.