Grayson County and Fannin County drivers may encounter traffic pattern changes and delays this week as the Texas Department of Transportation carries out road-improvement projects in the area.

“Drivers are reminded to avoid in-car distractions, such as cellphones and entertainment systems, and remain aware of possible lane shifts, road closures and slow-moving equipment and vehicles,” a news release from the department said.

Completion dates of the following projects may be impacted by weather conditions, machinery failure or other circumstances.

Grayson County

On the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75 and frontage road between Spur 503 and FM 691, watch for daytime lane closures while crews place portable traffic barriers and begin work on building temporary ramps.

On FM 691, between FM 131-Loy Lake Road and U.S. Highway 75, temporary lane closures will be made in order to widen FM 691 into a five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 and FM 131-Loy Lake Road will be converted into a temporary, four-way stop before crews are able to install permanent signals.

The Hwy. 75 southbound frontage road and freeway exit at Randell Lake Road are closed as crews work to stabilize a failed slope and install drainage equipment.

Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 between FM 1417 and Choctaw Creek as workers build new freeway entry and exit ramps.

The southbound freeway and frontage lanes of Hwy. 75, between FM 120 and Crawford Street, will be affected by shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers build retaining walls and a new entry ramp. Amid the project, the southbound exit for Crawford Street will be closed. Motorists impacted by the closure are encouraged to use the FM 120-Morton Street exit.

On Hwy. 82, from FM 901 in Sadler to FM 1417 in Sherman, watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to mill and then pave the eastbound and westbound lanes with new asphalt.

Drivers may encounter debris-removal crews on Hwy. 75 from the Grayson-Collin county line and the Texas-Oklahoma state border. Workers will operate along shoulders and medians during daylight hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Crews will conduct nightly concrete repairs on Hwy. 75 Sunday through Thursday. The repairs may affect both northbound and southbound traffic. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and are expected to end by 6 a.m.

On the southbound Hwy. 75 frontage road, between Lamberth Road and Center Street, watch for daytime and nighttime closures of the right-hand lane as crews conduct concrete repairs.

On Highway 82, between FM 131 and FM 1897, and on U.S. Route 69, between Hwy. 75 and State Highway 56, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments to fixed objects along the roadways.

On State Highway 11, between Route 69 and State Highway 121, traffic shifts and temporary, single-lane closures may be enacted as workers repair and widen the roadway.

On FM 1753, from FM 1897 to State Highway 78, expect lane closures as workers repair and widen the roadway. FM 1753 between FM 274 and State Highway 78 has been reopened to traffic.

On U.S. Highway 377, at the Willis Bridge, watch for occasional one-lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

And on the following roads, expect daytime lane closures as crews work: State Highway 11, from U.S. 69 to Hwy. 121; on FM 121, between Hwy. 75 and Hwy. 289; and on FM 1417, between Hwy. 82 and Hwy. 377.

Fannin County

On Hwy. 82, from Hwy. 121 to the Fannin-Lamar county line: Watch for slow-moving construction equipment on Hwy. 82 as crews work to widen the thoroughfare to a four-lane divided roadway. Watch for intermittent closures on Hwy. 82 on August 14 in order for crews to place bridge beams at Bois D’arc Creek. Motorists should expect delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while this work is conducted.

Drivers traveling on FM 1752, between Hwy. 82 to FM 898, may encounter temporary lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

Crews will place seal coat on State Highway 34 from Hwy. 82 to to the Fannin-Hunt county line, and on FM 64, between Hwy. 34 and the Fannin-Delta county line. Expect daytime lane closures on these roads while crews are working.

On FM 1553, from Hwy. 78 in Bailey to Hwy. 78 in Leonard, watch for day-time lane closures as maintenance crews work on fog sealing the roadway.

On FM 2990, from Hwy. 34 to FM 1550, watch for day-time closures as maintenance crews work on fog sealing the roadway.

And on FM 1550, between Hwy. 34 and FM 1743, look out for temporary day-time lane closures as maintenance crews work on blade leveling the roadway.