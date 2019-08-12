Sherman Police

Theft of firearm — A male complainant made telephone contact on Aug. 5 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. He stated an unknown suspect entered his vehicle parked in the 4400 block of West Houston and stole property. A theft of firearm report was generated.

Theft of property — A female complainant made contact on Aug. 8 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. She stated an unknown suspect stole property from her while at a business in the 400 block of East US Highway 82. A report for theft from $750-$2,500 was generated.

Theft of firearm — Officers responded on Aug. 6 to the burglary of a vehicle in the 800 block of Hillside Drive. Upon arrival, they learned an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a firearm. An offense report for theft of a firearm was completed.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant made telephone contact on Aug. 6 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. He stated an unknown suspect entered three of his vehicles in the 1100 block of Patricia Drive and stole property. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Criminal mischief — A female complainant made contact on Aug. 5 with the public safety administrator regarding criminal mischief. She stated she was parked at a business in the 400 block of East US Highway 82 and an unknown suspect damaged her property. A report was filed for criminal mischief under $100.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant made telephone contacton Aug. 5 regarding criminal mischief. He stated an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle parked at a residence in the 700 block of East Sycamore. A report for criminal mischief from $750-$2,500 was filed.

Driving while license invalid — Officers made contact on Aug. 5 with a male who was driving near the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway with a suspended license. A report for driving while license invalid with previous convictions was completed.

Public intoxication — Dispatch received a call on Aug. 5 to report a female lying face in the road in the 1500 block of North Harrison. Officers responded and found the subject to be intoxicated in a public place and a danger to herself and others. The subject was arrested for public intoxication.

Possession — Officers were dispatched on Aug. 6 to the 400 block of East US Highway 82 in reference to an intoxicated person. They located the female subject who appeared to be intoxicated. Further investigation led to the discovery of prescription pills in possession of the subject. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a dangerous drug less than 28 grams.

Forgery — Dispatch received a call on Aug. 6 from a business in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue. The manager reported someone attempted to purchase items with a counterfeit bill. A report was filed for forgery government/national instrument/money/security.

Assault — Officers responded on Aug. 6 to the report of an assault in the 1700 block of Gallagher Drive. After their investigation, they filed a report at large for assault causing bodily injury. No one is in custody at this time.

Found property — Officers responded on Aug. 6 to the report of a found debit card in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. The name on the card was noted and the card was placed into evidence for safekeeping until the owner can provide proof of ownership and reclaim the property.