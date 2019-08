The Grayson County District Attorney’s office released a list of people who were indicted last week on drug related charges.

The indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

April Williams, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Danny Winfree, 42, of Cedar Park — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephen Ross, 40, of Carrollton — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Marshall Patterson, 58, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Mary Morrissey, 29, of Sherman— tamper with evidence and possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol):

Jermaine Matthews, 42, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance (meth):

Jared Lowe, 40, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated (3rd mor more offence);

Alan Carvalho, 25, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the car;

Robert Gallardo, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Jillian McDuffey, 37, of Sherman— possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Chasity Pendleton, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Shawnee Walker, 29, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Herman Ardoin Jr., 46, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Leeann Jacobs, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

John Howell, 34, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Juan Jimenez-Aguilar, 30, of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance with intent in a drug free zone (tetrahydrocannabinol), possession of a controlled substance with intent in a drug free zone (psilocybin) and possession of marijuana;

Peter Doktor, 25, of Denton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with evidence;

Neimias Gonzales, 36, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth) in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (heroin), possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (temazepam), possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, alprazolam and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (clonazepam);

Megal St. Armour, 21, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Juan Lara, 44, of Richardson — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Thomas Carter, 42, of Sherman — possession of marijuana and tamper with physical evidence;

Donald McCollum, 56, of Sherman — dwi (3rd or more);

Tiffany Matthews, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and possession of a controlled substance with intent psilocybin

Melynda Liscum, 42, of Dallas tamper with physical evidence;

Estevan Plaza, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Robert Bruce, 27, of Murphy — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joe Ciseneroz, 62, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Darrick Franklin, 28, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;

Matthew Freedman, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;

Jason Voicik, 41, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of firearm, and two counts of credit card abuse;

Joel Obannon, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (tetrahydrocannabinol) and possession of marjuana;

Michael Lagway, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor at the Herald Democrat. She may be contacted at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.