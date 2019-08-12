If Texomans are hoping for big-time heat relief from the cold front entering the area this week, individuals are likely to be disappointed. Triple-digit temperatures will keep North Texas and southern Oklahoma under a heat advisory through Tuesday, but a weak cold front on its way will drop daily highs back into the 90s and bring about slight chances for rain.

The National Weather Service’s seven-day outlook forecasts a high of 100 degrees for the Sherman-Denison area on Tuesday, but lots of sun and high humidity will drive the heat index as high as 110.

“We’ve had a high-pressure ridge sitting over us for a while and that’s essentially been suppressing any rain chances and has been allowing temperatures to really skyrocket,” NWS Meteorologist Monique Sellers said Monday. “Add that with the fact that we’ve had a lot of moisture hanging around, and it pushes those heat indexes up pretty high.”

Sellers said Sherman’s hottest day within the last week was 99 degrees on Saturday. A heat advisory initially set to end Monday night has been extended to Tuesday evening.

“The biggest thing is to stay hydrated and stay cool,” Sellers said. “Take frequent breaks from the sunshine. And if you don’t need to be outside, don’t be outside. Keep an eye on the people and pets around you too. With the current conditions, the risk for heat-related illness quickly becomes elevated.”

With the arrival of the cold front, Sellers said a 20 percent chance for rain will develop Tuesday night and then progress to 50 percent on Wednesday.

“We’re not expecting any severe weather with the front, but there is the potential for what we call micro burst storms, which lead to isolated but quick downpours,” she said. “Wind and heavy rainfall will be your main risks associated with those.”

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s daytime highs will only drop to 94 degrees and temperatures will climb toward 97 by Sunday.

“Because it’s a pretty weak front, we’re not going to see any huge temperature changes, just a break from the triple digits,” Seller said. “Even the high 90s is a relief at this point.”

Overnight lows will remain in the 70s throughout the week and mostly-sunny skies will hold in place. Sellers said Grayson County isn’t likely to break 100 degrees within the next seven days, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t more in store.

“Our highest temperatures, like we’re seeing this time of year, may still persist into September,” Sellers said. “So, unfortunately, there may still he a few more opportunities to get some 100-degree temperatures in there.’”

Drew Smith is a report for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at ASmith@heralddemocrat.com.