After 27 years at Coastal Bend College – Alice, David Sullivan is officially retiring. Sullivan has been the Alice site's director for the last few years while battling cancer.

Before becoming the director, Sullivan taught Criminal Justice at CBC Alice for 24 years.

“I decided to retire after talking with my wife and cousins, who are all retired. Besides I just turned 65...,” Sullivan said. “I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family. I've got plenty to do. I'm four years behind on stuff to do.”

Sullivan is originally from Ilion, New York, but his military career with the Army brought him to Texas. In 1992, he was stationed in Fort Sam Houston and stayed in Texas until the end of his military career.

His education background includes a Master's of Public Administration, Master's in Education, Bachelor's in Criminology and Associate's in Applied Science in Criminal Justice.

“I'll miss the people here. It's like a family here. Everyone gets along very well. They know their job and there's no drama,” Sullivan stated. “It's a great place to work.”

Sullivan won't be sitting anywhere waiting for the fish to bit as he enters retirement. He's going to focus on his store, Yumi's located on North Texas Boulevard, that's been in business for 17 years plus he still sees doctors because of his battle with cancer; which he won.

Sullivan believes that CBC will continue to flourish because of the caring nature of the instructors and staff. The staff is knowledgable in what the college and its students need.

His last day at CBC will be on Aug. 30.