The voters in Denison are now going to have the option to vote on a proposed bond election to expand two elementary schools in the district.

The Denison Independent School District held a special called meeting Monday in order to have one final opportunity to receive input from the community before making a decision on the measure.

The bond the district had been presented for expanding the two campuses was for a total of $20,850,000 for the work at the two elementary schools. It includes 10 additional classrooms at each campus as well as an expanded kitchen and dining area, a revamped parking lot and space for technology.

The proposal comes following a crowded school year where district officials had to apply for class size waivers more than once from the Texas Education Agency.

There has been some contention over the ideal solution that would best serve the community.

Denison Mayor Janet Gott spoke before the board in favor of the proposal.

“I am here to advocate for our kids in our community,” Gott said. “To our citizen committee, you were given a thankless task, you were not going to please everybody. I thank you for all the work you did to make the recommendation you did. I trust that all of you have prayed about this decision, whatever the decision is going to end up being.I encourage you to vote your conscience. I hope it leads to you what is best for our community. To our citizens, Denison is special and unique because we come together to create the quality of life we have in Denison, Texas. If you want to be involved I hope you will support whatever decision this board makes today. Because they have the information they need to make that decision. Then hold this board and administration accountable to move forward with the next step. What we need in this community is unity and that is what I am advocating for.”

One of the options that was being kicked around included seeking land to construct an entirely new campus. Denison ISD Superintendent Henry Scott has stated he isn't a proponent of that option for a number of reasons. His chief concern has been finding suitable land as well as paying for the increased staff.

The Monday meeting was called by Scott in response to the motion to call the election at the July 30 meeting.