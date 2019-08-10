AUSTIN

City OKs $6.2 million loan

for water metering program

The Austin City Council voted to authorize negotiation and execution of a financing agreement for a $6.2 million low-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board’s State Water Implementation Fund for Texas loan program.

The 20-year low-interest loan will provide initial funding for Austin Water’s advanced metering infrastructure pilot program. The technology will provide near real-time water consumption data, giving customers the ability to reduce water loss and better manage their bill. It also lays the foundation for the utility to more accurately detect leaks within its infrastructure, helping to improve system reliability and reducing water loss.

Austin Water has used SWIFT funds since 2016, leveraging the program’s low-interest loans to innovate at cost-effective rates. Officials say the funding program has allowed the utility to save $10 million to $17 million for every $100 million borrowed.

Austin Water’s infrastructure improvements funded through the loan program include construction of the Montopolis Tank, an above-ground storage tank and pump station that expands the reclaimed water system; filtration upgrades to the Walnut Wastewater Treatment Plant and the South Austin Regional Treatment Plant; and the advanced metering infrastructure pilot program.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

New principal named at

Anderson Mill Elementary

Amanda Molina has been named the new principal of Anderson Mill Elementary School.

Molina most recently served the Round Rock school district as the assistant principal of Canyon Creek and Robertson elementary schools since 2016. Prior to serving as assistant principal, she served as a bilingual instructional coach and bilingual teacher in the district and McAllen school district.

She is a graduate of the District’s Team One leadership program, which provides aspiring principals with professional development to develop the skills needed in the campus principal role.

NORTH AUSTIN

Support group formed

for bereaved spouses

The Austin Center for Grief and Loss, 2413 Greenlawn Parkway, has developed a new 10-week support group for bereaved spouses, Living On Support Group, which will be held on the second and fourth Mondays beginning Monday.

The group is for people who are between one and two-and-a-half years in their grief journey who are struggling as they look to form a new identity that integrates their spouse’s death into their new life.

The group is appropriate for both those who have been in an ongoing bereaved spouses/partners group or those new to support groups. Living On is for those who want a safe place to explore issues beyond the first year of grief and feel ready to find ways to allow their lives to unfold.

A retreat will be offered Oct. 5.

For more information: bit.ly/2OQY8fC.

SAN MARCOS

Northbound McCarty exit

closed for tax-free weekend

The northbound McCarty Lane exit ramp — Exit 201 — on Interstate 35 will be closed until 8 p.m. Saturday to accommodate increased traffic at the outlet malls during tax-free weekend.

For more information: 512-393-8036.

ROUND ROCK

Groundbreaking Monday

for new Fire Station 3

The city of Round Rock will break ground on a new fire station at 9 a.m. Monday in the La Frontera shopping center.

The new Station 3 will be at 201 Sundance Parkway, replacing the existing Station 3 that was built in 1991 on Rawhide Drive.The council approved the purchase of the 2 acres of land for the new building on May 10, 2018. Station 3 will serve the southwestern Round Rock area, including La Frontera, the Chisholm Valley neighborhood and Dell campus.

The new 11,500-square-foot station will house an engine, aerial fire apparatus, a Williamson County EMS ambulance crew and provide additional space for growth.

Residents approved funding for the relocation of Station 3 in the 2013 bond election. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2019 with completion in late 2020.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Tax assessor offices

to close one day next week

The Williamson County tax assessor-collector’s offices will be closed Tuesday through Thursday on a rotating schedule for training.

The Round Rock tax office, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., will be closed Tuesday; the Georgetown tax office, 904 S. Main St., will be closed Wednesday; and the Cedar Park tax office, 350 Discovery Blvd., and the Taylor tax office, 412 Vance St., will be closed Thursday.

For more information: 512-943-1601; wilco.org/tax.

American-Statesman staff