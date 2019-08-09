It's a small bird convention in the front yard as the clock moves into the noon hour here on a Monday morning.

I'm not sure whether this is a family meeting, flock or interfaith get-together. When a bully bird twice their size strides into the scene, the little guys, mostly finches, I think, disappear into the trees above until the grackle moves on, but for the moment the cocky black bird, perhaps a juvenile, is striding back and forth on their meeting ground.

The swallows are notably absent in this scene, perhaps still traumatized by the King snake that crawled up the wall to the nest under the eave to eat the almost hatched babes.

I had gone outside near noon that day to see why a flock of swallows were raising an alarm in the front yard. (Yeah, I got my phone and took a picture or two.)

Several days later, just after sundown, I heard the noise of an object (a tin lantern) falling off an iron shelving unit by the back door. I can't see the shelf from inside, so I turned on the outdoor lights, first thinking a raccoon might be visiting.

Must be a smaller animal, I thought, and grabbed a flashlight before stepping outside. It took a minute for me to see that snake because it was entwined around a shelf on its way down.

Apparently, the snake was searching the backside of the house for another tasty meal and was carefully finding its way down when it knocked over the lantern. I do not know if its hunt was successful that night, but there were no swallows making an outcry.

All this to say it is a dangerous world out there. The birds grieve their losses loudly for several days. But then, they put their trauma aside to begin all over again. Not so different from humans, after all.

What links us, I suggest, is the clever and devious snake who awaits his opportunity to consume whatever prey he can find. One of the most intriguing stories of mankind is the Genesis account of creation in which God curses the serpent, described as a beautiful animal before the seduction of Adam and Eve.

Condemned to crawl on his belly in the dirt from that moment forward, this fallen angel we call Satan is bent on destroying the crown of God's creation, mankind. The imagery of the snake is so interesting, perhaps because humanity tends to be united in its fear of encountering a snake, whether small or large.

Yet, the snake survives in all its forms. Many, like the King snake, are not poisonous, but suffer from this identity in the eye of humans. Still, in the natural world of the birds and other small animals, they are just as deadly as are the things we consider small sins.

Some snakes are huge, swallowing and crushing their prey.

Most of us shudder at the presence of any snake, considering that all snakes are bad snakes because we identify them with harm or evil even when they appear to play an important role in nature.

It seems to me that we pay little attention to the presence of evil in the world until faced with terrible tragedies such as the recent mass shootings and other terrorist attacks. Unfortunately, we do not see a relationship between these horrific events and much of our generally accepted cultural behaviors. The blame game goes on steroids with little regard except to “prove” the righteousness of whatever cause they espouse.

Evil is more than an occasional episode in human life. It tempts all of us into using others as a benefit to ourselves. If we would recognize evil, the guide is readily available, and mostly ignored about how how to live together in peace.

You know, the law we argue about displaying in public buildings, the biblical “Ten Commandments.”

And which command is the most important? To love God above all else, and secondly, to love your neighbor as you love yourself, Jesus tells an inquirer. (Mark 12:28-29 NLT)

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.