One man’s history and legacy will be forever preserved and on public display today when the Lubbock County Historical Commission dedicates a Texas Historical Marker in honor of former longtime U.S. Rep. George Mahon.

The 10 a.m. ceremony is open to the public and will take place in front of the downtown library that bears the name of Mahon and his wife, Helen. The Texas Historical Commission has recognized Mahon’s outsized impact on Texas and U.S. history through the awarding of an official Texas Historical Marker. Speakers include Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.

Mahon served the people of West Texas for 44 years in an incredible career that stretched from the Great Depression to the war in Vietnam. He was elected to the House of Representatives from the newly created 19th District in 1935. He was a Democrat who worked closely with presidents from both parties and served as chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

The sweeping narrative of Mahon’s life story is impressively articulated in the book “A Witness to History” by local historian Janet Neugebauer. She invested 10 years of her life into the project, combing through hundreds of boxes of Mahon’s papers, memoirs and letters, resulting in an authoritative biography of the life of a West Texas political legend whose integrity and humility matched his accomplishments.

Mahon was a graduate of Loraine, enjoying almost universal appeal in the region’s rural communities throughout his tenure because his small-town roots and down-to-earth manner were the genuine article and never lost their appeal.

During World War II, Mahon was one of the few people in the nation to know about the Manhattan Project that led to the atomic bomb, and after the war, Mahon was among those who toured Europe and helped work on what came to be known as the Marshall Plan designed to help rebuild a devastated continent.

Mahon’s influence remains a memorable force in this part of the country. He was instrumental in the reactivation of Reese Air Force Base in 1949 and the construction of Interstate 27 that connects Amarillo and Lubbock. When Lubbock was struck by a tornado in 1970 that left death and destruction in its wake, it was Mahon who helped secure millions of dollars of federal aid for the city. Those dollars ensured the city’s recovery and paved the way for future growth and development.

In the book, Kent Hance, who followed Mahon as U.S. Representative from the 19th District, describes the attributes that made Mahon so effective.

"Of all the people I've met in my lifetime, he best fits the definition of a gentleman," Hance wrote in the foreword, according to an A-J archives article. "He grew up in a near state of poverty – but with plenty of love and compassion from his entire family. Mahon was loyal to his friends and accommodating to his foes. He always tried to use a persuasive manner to get people on his side."

Throughout his life, Mahon was more than a witness to history. He was a participant, serving the people with honor and distinction for nearly a half-century. Few people are more deserving of a historical marker recognizing their unique contributions than George H. Mahon.