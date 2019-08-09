Cesar Sermeno, 43, of Sherman was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child following a jury trial in the 397th District Court this week. That same jury then sentenced Sermeno to life in prison. He is also required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said the case began on March 29, 2018, when Sermeno’s wife reported to the Sherman Police Department that Sermeno had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Det. Rob Ballew investigated the case. The victim, after being questioned about a condom found in the house, made an outcry and named Sermeno as the person who had sexually assaulted her on three different occasions during 2018. After a forensic examination of the victim, an arrest warrant was issued for Sermeno, and during interrogation, Sermeno confessed to sexually assaulting the girl.

“Anytime an adult in a position of authority takes advantage of a child’s trust, it tears at the very fabric of the familial bond,” Assistant Criminal District Attorney Donnie Carter said. “Hopefully, this sentence will serve to deter potential predators.”

With a life sentence, Sermeno will be required to serve a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole. Due to an Immigration hold, if he is at some point granted parole, he will be subject to deportation. Grayson County District Attorney Investigator Tim Murrin helped Carter with the prosecution of the case.

“As difficult as these cases are to bring to trial for the victim, she brightened the light for others to follow and report abuse,” Criminal District Attorney J. Brett Smith said. “It took a lot of courage and bravery to come forward, but she absolutely did the right thing and hopefully, the sentence will help her heal.”

Sermeno was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Rick Dunn.