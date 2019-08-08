A Tioga man was indicted Wednesday on a charge of murder for the death of his wife. Sebastian Roman, 43, was indicted on a murder charge in the death of his wife Maria Ortiz, 46, at a home in the 3600 block of Airport Road in Tioga in June of 2018.

The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.

“Grayson County deputies arrived to find a deceased female in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound,” Lt. Heath Wester with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the incident.

Roman, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge, is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Joe N. Smith.

The trial in the case is currently set from Sept. 9 in the 397th state District Court with Judge Brian Gary presiding.

The indictment returned this week is actually the second indictment in this case. Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said the second indictment in the case, ” is part of our trial strategy to cover all possible legal and factual scenarios.”

Herald Democrat reporter Drew Smith contributed to this report.

