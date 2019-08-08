Antonio Prado, the third and final suspect sought in the November 2017 shooting death of a 5-year-old boy in Denison, was indicted on a number of charges Wednesday.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

Prado was indicted on one count of capital murder of a person under ten years of age, one count of murder, and two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm, injury child with intent, and abandon and endanger a child criminal negligence.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Prado, 19, was located and apprehended in Mexico by the U.S. Marshals Service and was transferred to the Grayson County Jail last week.

Prado, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay have each been charged with capital murder for their alleged role in the death of Kason Powell and for critically injuring an 11-year-old child. The three are accused of firing into a home on Nov. 19, 2017 after a botched drug deal with an older relative of the victim.

Prado’s bond has been set at $1,000,000. Clay and Nino have each been indicted. Trial dates for the three have not been set.

Herald Democrat reporter Drew Smith contributed to this report.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor at the Herald Democrat. She may be contacted at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.