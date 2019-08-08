.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

A woman and two young children attended a vigil Wednesday night for the victims of the shooting in El Paso. The vigil was held at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.

A woman holds a candle at a vigil held Wednesday night in support of the victims of the El Paso shooting (Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat).

A woman reads the names of those injured or killed at the shooting at an El Paso WalMart at a vigil held at the Grayson County Courthouse Wednesday evening (Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat).

A group of women prepares to speak at a vigil held at the Grayson County courthouse in Sherman in support of the victims of the El Paso shooting at a WalMart in El Paso. (Jerrie Whiteley /Herald Democrat).

A woman speaks at the vigil held Wednesday night for the victims of the El Paso shooting at a WalMart (Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat).

A woman reads off the names of those injured or killed at a WalMart in El Paso at a vigil held at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman

Locals gather at a vigil held Wednesday night at the Grayson County Courthouse for the victims of the shooting at a El Paso WalMart (Jerrie Whiteley /Herald Democrat).

A woman speaks at the vigil held Wednesday night for the victims of the El Paso Shooting at a WalMart (Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat).

