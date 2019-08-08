25 years ago:

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Researchers have identified as many as 30 different strains of the AIDS virus that often elude conventional tests to detect their presence in blood, a Belgian researcher said Monday.

50 years ago:

EDGARTON, Mass - A published report that Kennedy asked Joseph C. Gargan, his cousin, to "take the rap" for him following the accident is "entirely untrue" and has no basis in fact whatsoever, a Kennedy family source said in Hyannis Port, Mass.

75 years ago:

LONDON - Formidable formations of more than 1,409 American and British heavy bombers led the aerial assault on Nazi targets all the way from Brest to Germany today in ideal flying weather.

100 years ago:

Center news items of the past week - Messrs. Porter and family and Edgar Abney of this vicinity were callers at Abernathy last Thursday.