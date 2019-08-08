Denison’s first-ever DREAM camp, a summer youth program, has come to a close and organizers are happy about the event’s outcome. Denison Parks and Recreation Director Justin Eastwood said the camp was a success and he is already looking forward to next year.

There were around 30 campers at both sessions that took place over the summer. DREAM, or discover, recreation, adventures and memories, launched this year for Denison youth.

“We had a lot of great feedback from parents, campers and the community alike,” Eastwood said. It was really great to identify how the camp enhances youth programming as a whole. It was able to turn out to be a great compliment to the other great things that are going on in Denison at that time.”

Eastwood said the best part was watching kids develop friendships with the other campers, and the kids were excited for all the various activities both indoor and outdoor, with the most popular being the field trips.

“We’re going to continue to grow, develop and innovate so we can continue to put forth a great program,” Eastwood said.

Eastwood said attendance was fairly consistent throughout both camp sessions, and he described it as a pretty good turnout.

Some of the highlights were the zoo trip, the swimming pool and participating in activities such as kayaking and archery.

“We are hoping to continue our focus around the theme,” Eastwood said looking to the future. “We know the activities and the standard which kids have grown to appreciate. We’re going to continue to grow that as our core.”

Eastwood said it was a smooth operation getting the campers to their respective activities due to the partnership the city had with the Denison Independent School District to provide transportation. He said the counselors put a lot of prep work into the planning to ensure everything ran as expected. He said fortunately the weather was not an issue much as they had the indoor option if needed. He said even though they had that option, it wasn’t needed as the weather cooperated he said.

“I’ve learned that it is really fulfilling to be able to provide something of this magnitude for the youth of Denison,” Eastwood said. Just the fact we’re able to partner within the community was a really great thing. Overall the city of Denison and Parks and Recreation we’re excited to continue to grow youth programming in our area and we look forward to partnering with the community in that regard.”

Richard A. Todd is the Denison area reporter. Reach him at RTodd@HeraldDemocrat.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter at @RichardAToddHD.