Denison Police celebrated the promotion of four officers Wednesday at city hall. Promoted officers include Lt. Holly Jenkins, Sgt. Robby Carney, Sgt. Jeremy Monroe and Sgt. William Deering. [Drew Smith / Herald Democrat]
