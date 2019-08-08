“They should all go back to where they came from.”

A reasonable person would call that comment racist. You’ve probably heard or read something like it. The first time I heard it was when my uncle griped about a black neighbor he didn’t like. Unlike my uncle, the neighbor had a house, a car, and a job.

I was in high school and upset enough with my uncle to remind him that the neighbor’s family had been in America for many generations, while his own grandparents immigrated from Germany and never did learn much English. My uncle didn’t get the point. If he were alive today, he probably would be wearing a MAGA hat.

While I wasn’t surprised to hear my uncle make that racist comment, I was shocked recently to hear it come from a president of the United States – even Donald Trump. I shouldn’t have been shocked though, given Trump’s divisive and racist history going back to the 1970s when the federal government sued him for racial discrimination for violating the fair housing law. A few years ago, Trump promoted lies that America’s first black president, Barack Obama, was not born in the United States. As a presidential candidate, Trump attacked Muslims and Mexicans. As president, he referred to white supremacists as “very fine people.” And in an Oval Office meeting he reportedly asked why “all these people from s…hole countries” — Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations — were coming into the U.S.

Recently, Trump has demonstrated regularly that racist rhetoric is part of his re-election strategy. The 2020 election almost certainly will be a referendum on racism.

In mid-July Trump took his racist rhetoric to a new level by tweeting that four liberal freshmen congresswomen of color should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” I guess he didn’t know that three of them were born in the U.S. The fourth came here as a child and apparently has been a citizen longer than Trump’s current wife.

Later, Trump continued his tirade against the four women at a campaign rally in North Carolina. When he homed in on one of the four, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who was born in Somalia, the crowd chanted “send her back.” He let them chant.

In late July, Trump aimed a Twitter tirade at black Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose Maryland district includes part of the predominately black city of Baltimore. Cummings chairs a House oversight committee investigating Trump. A misleading segment on Fox News reportedly prompted the tirade.

Trump tweeted that Cummings’ district is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he (Cummings) spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.” Trump, who is the prince of projection, later called Cummings, who is a long-time civil rights activist, a racist.

In 2016, Trump received nearly 63 million votes for president (compared to almost 66 million for Hillary Clinton). Maybe we could cut many of those Trump voters some slack because they didn’t know the real Trump then. Now they should know better.

By now, they should know Trump is a pathological liar, who has normalized chaos and corruption in our federal government. They should know he has thumbed his nose at the rule of law. They should know his policies threaten our air and water and ultimately the future of our planet. They should know he is a racist, whose hateful and divisive words embolden monsters like the killer of 22 innocent people last week in El Paso.

Now, those who keep supporting Trump are complicit.