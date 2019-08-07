WASHINGTON — USA TODAY's headquarters in McLean, Virginia was evacuated Wednesday amid a heavy police presence after what authorities said turned out to be a mistaken report of a person with a weapon at the suburban Washington office.

Fairfax County, Virginia police reported that they were clearing the building without incident. The building remained subject to a mandatory evacuation early Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Eric Ivancic said police received a call at 11:56 a.m., reporting that a man with gun was seen at the building, which holds the headquarters for USA TODAY, its parent company, Gannett Co., and offices for a variety of other businesses. Ivancic said police were continuing to investigate but there has been no evidence of shooting and they have not located anyone with a weapon.

There was no indication of a shooting or a shooter at the building, according to a federal law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Alarms had sounded inside the building early Wednesday afternoon as police squad cars, firetrucks and ambulances converged on the scene. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were patrolling the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police tweeted around noon that they were responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the building. Officials provided no other details.

Police warned people to avoid the area, which is near the Capital Beltway, major regional malls and office buildings in the Washington suburbs.



The headquarters building houses non-newspaper offices. Hundreds of office workers were herded outside by police.



Workers who fled reported hearing a fire alarm and an announcement over the loudspeaker about an incident inside the building.



"We've been drilled so well in school on this," said Akhil Kota, 21, who works for Appian, a software developer.