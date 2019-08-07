The Texas House General Investigating Committee will hold a public hearing on Monday to look into allegations by prominent conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan that House Speaker Dennis Bonnen asked him to target 10 Republican House members in exchange for media credentials for writers affiliated with Sullivan's Empower Texans.

Rep. Nicole Collier, a Fort Worth Democrat and vice chairwoman of the committee, asked committee Chairman Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, on Wednesday to launch "an immediate full investigation” into Sullivan’s allegations. A couple hours later, Meyer accepted Collier’s investigation request.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. and will feature invited testimony only, according to the hearing notice.

“I look forward to working with you and our other committee members in bringing transparency, information access and accountability to this matter, and ensuring that we protect the integrity of our state government,” Meyer said in a letter to Collier.

The five-member committee, which comprises three Republicans — Meyer and Reps. Matt Krause of Fort Worth and Candy Noble of Allen — and two Democrats — Collier and Rep. Leo Pacheco of San Antonio — has subpoena power. If someone disobeys the subpoena, the committee can cite the person for contempt, which could lead to prosecution, according to the committee’s rules.

The hearing could help clear up a weeks-long back-and-forth between Bonnen and Sullivan, who wrote in a blog post last month that Bonnen made him a “backroom offer,” asking him to support 10 GOP challengers to Republican incumbents in exchange for media access to the House floor for writers associated with Empower Texans.

Bonnen has denied targeting Republican House members. Sullivan revealed last week he had recorded the meeting and threatened to release it if Bonnen didn’t correct the record. Sullivan has yet to release the recording but has invited GOP lawmakers to listen to it. Bonnen, along with other legislators, has called for Sullivan to release the recording in its entirety.

Bonnen sent an email to House members Tuesday saying he was “stupid” for meeting with Sullivan and apologizing for saying “terrible things that are embarrassing” during the conversation.

House Republicans have had mixed responses to Bonnen's apology — with some such as Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano calling Bonnen's email "a strong, much-needed statement" and others, such as Rep. Jonathan Stickland of Bedford, a close ally of Empower Texans who listened to the recording, calling Bonnen's apology inadequate.