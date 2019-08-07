A man has died after he was stabbed during a reported disturbance over the weekend, Denison Police said Wednesday.

Lt. Paul Neuman said officers responded to the 100 block of E. Burrell Street at approximately 5 a.m Saturday after 9-1-1 dispatchers were notified of a disturbance at a residence in the area. Harold Lee Cherry, 27, of Denison was taken to Texoma Medical Center but died as a result of his injuries Monday.

“Responding officers found an adult male victim with what appeared to a be a laceration or stab wound to the torso,” Neumann said. “He was transported for treatment. And everybody who was at the scene — including those that were involved in the disturbance and witnesses — were interviewed. No arrest was made.”

Neumann said the department was not seeking a suspect in relation to Cherry’s death and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

The incident remains under investigation, but Neumann said the findings would be turned over to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of any criminal charges.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.