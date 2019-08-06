Denison Police

Theft of service/failure to identify — Restaurant personnel stated July 31 a male ordered food and then had no money to pay for it twice this week in the 700 block of North US Highway 75. When asked his name by officers, the suspect gave false information. The suspect was arrested for failure to identify. The theft case will be referred to Municipal Court.

Fraud — A victim stated July 31 an unknown suspect opened a cell phone account using a deceased relative’s name.

Outstanding warrants/possession — Officers observed a vehicle July 31 being driven in the 1200 block of South Rusk. A female passenger known to have outstanding city of Denison warrants was in the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, and the suspect was arrested for the warrants. A male suspect in the vehicle was arrested for outstanding city of Denison warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary of a habitation — A male victim stated July 31 an unknown suspect entered his residence in the 200 block of West Heron and took three televisions, a PlayStation, two subwoofers and a shotgun.

Possession/outstanding warrants — A vehicle was stopped July 31 for a traffic violation in the 2400 block of South Fannin. A female suspect was arrested for an outstanding city of Denison warrant and possession of marijuana. Two male suspects were also arrested, each for an outstanding city of Denison warrant.

Sherman Police

Found property — An officer spoke with a male Aug. 2 in the lobby of Sherman Police headquarters. The male stated he was the owner of rental property in the 1000 block of South Walnut. He advised a tenant had recently moved out of the residence and that a pistol was later found in the residence. The pistol was turned in to the officer and logged in as evidence until the owner can be located.

Assault — An officer was dispatched Aug. 2 to the 1400 block of Blanton Place in response to an assault. The female victim advised her sister dragged her to the ground by her hair and then punched her in the face several times. A witness corroborated the victim’s story. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family member.

Theft of property — An officer was dispatched Aug. 2 to the 1000 block of East Thomas in reference to a theft. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined a bicycle had been stolen. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Criminal mischief — An officer was dispatched Aug. 2 to the 800 block of South Charles in reference to criminal mischief. Two windows were damaged at the residence. The damage was estimated to be between $100-$750. An offense report was generated.

Assault — Officers responded Aug. 2 to a disturbance in the 800 block of North East Street. A male stated his girlfriend hit him in the face several times. While speaking to the male, it was apparent he was intoxicated. The girlfriend stated she did not hit the male. A report for assault causing bodily injury/family member was filed.

Public intoxication — Dispatch received a report Aug. 2 of an intoxicated male walking in a lane of traffic in the 1000 block of West Lamar. Officers were dispatched. Upon investigation, it was determined the male was intoxicated and presented a danger to himself and others. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Grayson County Jail.