Scrapped metal lays ready for removal Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Sherman. The city plans to do more than $125,000 worth of improvements to the park. The project will include a new playground and pavillion along with new benches and a swingset. Drew Smith / Herald Democrat]

