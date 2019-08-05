Drivers in Grayson and Fannin counties may run into traffic pattern changes and delays this week as the Texas Department of Transportation carries out road-improvement projects in the area.

“Drivers are reminded to avoid in-car distractions, such as cellphones and entertainment systems, and remain aware of possible lane shifts, road closures and slow-moving equipment and vehicles,” a news release from the department said.

Completion dates of the following projects may be impacted by weather conditions, machinery failure or other circumstances.

Grayson County

On the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75 and frontage road between Spur 503 and FM 691, watch for daytime lane closures while crews place portable traffic barriers and begin work on building temporary ramps.

On FM 691, between FM 131-Loy Lake Road and U.S. Highway 75, temporary lane closures will be made in order to widen FM 691 into a five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 and FM 131-Loy Lake Road will be converted into a temporary, four-way stop before crews are able to install permanent signals.

The Hwy. 75 southbound frontage road and freeway exit at Randell Lake Road are closed as crews work to stabilize a failed slope and install drainage equipment.

Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 between FM 1417 and Choctaw Creek as workers build new freeway entry and exit ramps.

The southbound freeway and frontage lanes of Hwy. 75, between FM 120 and Crawford Street, will be affected by shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers build retaining walls and a new entry ramp. Amid the project, the southbound exit for Crawford Street will be closed. Motorists impacted by the closure are encouraged to use the FM 120-Morton Street exit.

On Hwy. 82, from FM 901 in Sadler to FM 1417 in Sherman, watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to mill and then pave the eastbound and westbound lanes with new asphalt.

Drivers may encounter debris-removal crews on Hwy. 75 from the Grayson-Collin county line and the Texas-Oklahoma state border. Workers will operate along shoulders and medians during daylight hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Crews will conduct nightly concrete repairs on Hwy. 75 Sunday through Thursday. The repairs may affect both northbound and southbound traffic. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and are expected to end by 6 a.m.

On Highway 82, between FM 131 and FM 1897, and on U.S. Route 69, between Hwy. 75 and State Highway 56, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments to fixed objects along the roadways.

On State Highway 11, between Route 69 and State Highway 121, traffic shifts and temporary, single-lane closures may be enacted as workers repair and widen the roadway.

On FM 1753, from FM 1897 to State Highway 78, expect lane closures as workers repair and widen the roadway. FM 1753 is closed to traffic between FM 274 and Hwy. 78 in order to replace two culverts near Woodman Cemetery. FM 898 will be used as the detour during this time.

On U.S. Highway 377, at the Willis Bridge, watch for occasional one-lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

And on U.S. Highway 377, from Hwy. 82 to FM 121, and on FM 121, between Hwy. 75 and Hwy. 289, drivers may be affected by daytime lane closures as crews make repairs and level the roadway.

Fannin County

On Hwy. 82, from Hwy. 121 to the Fannin-Lamar county line, expect slow-moving construction equipment as crews work on widening Hwy. 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided section. Watch for lane closures on Hwy. 78 and Hwy. 121 as crews work to construct the new westbound Hwy. 82 bridge overpasses.

Drivers traveling on FM 1752, between Hwy. 82 to FM 898, may encounter temporary lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

On U.S. Highway 377, from Hwy. 82 to FM 121, and on FM 121, between Hwy. 75 and Hwy. 289, drivers may be affected by daytime lane closures.

Motorists taking FM 2990, between FM 1550 to State Highway 34 are likely to see daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work on prepping the roadway for a seal coat this summer.

Drivers using FM 815, from Hwy. 78 to FM 814, are reminded to watch for daytime closures as maintenance crews work on placing a seal coat on the roadway.

Expect daytime lane closures on Park Road 24.

And crews will be placing a seal coat on the following roads in Fannin County this week: FM 2029 from FM 273 to FM 1396; FM 100 from FM 273 to FM 2216; FM 2216 from FM 100 to the Lamar County line; SH 34 from US 82 to the Fannin-Hunt county line; and FM 64, from SH 34 to the Fannin-Delta county line. Expect day-time lane closures on these roadways while crews are working.