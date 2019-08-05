Interstate 35 (Travis County): The flyover ramps in all directions at U.S. 290/Texas 71 will be closed as needed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Little Texas Lane for 500 feet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed approaching Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound auxiliary lane over Wells Branch Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and the entrance from Howard Lane will also be closed. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Berrywood Drive and VFW Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound auxiliary lane will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and the Woodland Avenue exit No. 232 will also be closed. Rolling closures of the northbound lanes between 51st Street and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Alternating closures on the frontage roads in both directions at St. Johns from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Oltorf and Woodward streets from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon Drive exit and Boggy Creek Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The southbound auxiliary lane will be closed between Algarita Avenue and Woodward Street from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and the entrance ramp north of Oltorf Street will also be closed. The left two lanes will be closed in both directions between U.S. 183 and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Various closures on the southbound frontage road across Oltorf from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Flaggers will control traffic as needed after Oltorf for ¼ mile on the southbound frontage road from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through Aug. 16. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon and Stassney Lane through Aug. 16. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; traffic will go through the intersection.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November. Traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and County Road 143 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures on the frontage roads in both directions in Williamson County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one southbound lane between Bell County and Avenue J in Jarrell from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and there will be alternating ramp closures. Reduced to one northbound left lane between FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard and RM 1431-University Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and Exit 256 for RM 1431 will also be closed as needed.

U.S. 79: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between Interstate 35 and FM 1460 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The westbound right lane will be closed between Main Street and Exchange Boulevard in Hutto from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

U.S. 183: Alternating closures in both directions between County Road 258 and Texas 138 in Florence from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating rolling closures in both directions between the Burnet County line and 183A Toll from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound bypass lane under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night; traffic will detour to the frontage roads at the MLK/FM 969 exit and police will help direct traffic. Alternating southbound closures at Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic will be stopped for up to 10 minutes at a time. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Interstate 35 and Providence Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound ramp to the main lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The right turn lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Manor Road until Aug. 15. Various closures in both directions between Interstate 35 and Loop 360 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

U.S. 290: The flyover ramps to/from Interstate 35 will be closed as needed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Texas 29: The eastbound right lane will be closed at Ronald Reagan Boulevard for ½ mile from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between FM 1869 and Bailey Lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Texas 71: The flyover ramps to/from Interstate 35 will be closed as needed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions between Ross Road and the Bastrop County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The southbound Parmer Lane exit (No. 436) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday night. The right main lane will also be closed near the exit.

Texas 138: One lane traffic controlled by flaggers between County Road 223 and Texas 195 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Loop 82 (Aquarena Springs Drive/Guadalupe Street): Multiple closures at various locations between Interstate 35 north and south, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to Airport Boulevard off northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

Loop 275 (S. Congress Avenue): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Slaughter Lane and Foremost Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 332 (Liberty Hill): Reduced to one lane between Texas 29 and the railroad tracks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

RM 620: Multiple closures in both directions between Low Water Crossing Road and RM 2222 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions between Interstate 35 and U.S. 290 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

FM 812: Closed between Piland and Burkland Farms roads from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Detour via Piland Triangle.

FM 1325 (Burnet Road): Various closures in both directions between U.S. 183 and Loop 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

FM 1331: Various closures in both directions between Texas 95 and Milam County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 1431: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between 183A Toll and Vista Rock Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Flaggers will control traffic on the eastbound left turn bridge over Interstate 35 as needed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

FM 1460: Various closures in both directions between Old Setters Boulevard and U.S. 79 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1466: Various closures in both directions between Texas 95 and FM 619 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

RM 2222: Various moving closures in both directions between Ribelin Ranch Road and Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2243: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between Weir Ranch Road and Norwood Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): No access to/from Westlake Drive nightly until the end of August. Eastbound traffic can detour via Westhaven or McConnell drives; eastbound drivers can use Reveille Road and Westlake Drive will be open during the day.

FM 3177 (Decker Lane): Alternating closures in both directions between U.S. 290 and FM 969 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Blue Bluff Road: Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Monday through Saturday. Watch for flaggers directing traffic.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until Sept. 4. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Oltorf Street: Alternating closures across Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The westbound right lane will be closed between Interstate 35 and South Congress Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: The westbound right turn lane at Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.

Westlake Drive: No through traffic nightly between RM 2244 and West Spring Drive until further notice. Eastbound traffic detours via Westhaven Drive or McConnell Drive. Eastbound drivers can use Reveille Road.