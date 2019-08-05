There are still seats left for the “Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murders and Serial Killers” seminar set for Friday at Grayson College.

The presentation will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cruce Stark Auditorium in Denison, and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Bennie said about 300 people have registered for the program so far.

GCSO is hoping to see even more register before the event. Bennie said they are inviting the public but would especially like those who work in law enforcement, school administration and staff, counselors, probation officers and social workers to attend.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is picking up the tab to have author and television personality Phil Chalmers make the presentation. Bennie told Grayson County commissioners that the GCSO will used seized assets money to pay the $4,000 cost of the program in order to allow Grayson County residents to attend for free.

Bennie said he has heard the presentation before and felt like it would be a good thing for not only local law enforcement but those involved with local schools and parents as well.

Chalmers website calls him, “America’s leading authority on juvenile homicide” and said he interviewed more than 200 teen killers to come up with what he calls “the warning signs, causes and triggers of today’s teen killers and school shooters.”

While the event is free, folks who want to attend must register. To register online, please go to CWLGCC.ORG/PRODUCT/WHY-TEENS-KILL.

