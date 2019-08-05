July 2019 will go down as the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. The announcement was made early Monday morning by the Europe-based Copernicus Climate Change Service, which recorded average temperatures about 1.01 degree higher than they were between the years 1981 and 2010.

Despite starting off mild thanks to a wet year, local meteorologists said July ultimately ended being slightly hotter than than average for North Texas.

While temperatures only hit 100 degrees two days — without accounting for the heat index — in July for the city of Sherman, National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers said. High temperatures ranged from as low as 88 to a high of 100 for the month, she said.

“It has generally been a wetter year and that has helped it remain relatively cooler in early July,” she said.

Despite this, Sellers described July as fairly average for the region with an average high temperature for Sherman of 94.5 degrees — nearly 2.5 degrees higher than average.

Despite the early rains, Sellers said July itself remained relatively dry with just over one inch of rainfall in Sherman. As the month continued, this led to increasing temperatures with the index creeping into the low 100s.

Globally, July 2019 saw a significant shift in the jet stream that resulted in unseasonable temperatures on both sides of the spectrum, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said. While temperatures crept above 100 degrees in Washington D.C. and the east coast, parts of North Texas saw a brief cold front enter into the region, he said.

“Usually when you see that happen (hotter temperatures), somewhere else you will see it get colder than average,” he said.

Nielsen-Gammon said it was too early to predict what the fall season may bring, but he said the molder start could lead to a late arrival of summer heat for the region.

“The latest data show that this year continues to bring record-breaking temperatures,” the Copernicus Climate Change Service said Monday on its website. “Every month in 2019 has ranked among the four warmest for the month in question, and June was the warmest June ever recorded. It is now confirmed that July was also an exceptional month.”

“When we look back over the last four years — 2015-2018 — they have been the four warmest years on record. It can also be seen that July 2019 was only marginally warmer than July 2016,” the weather service continued, adding that July 2019 set the new record by less than one-tenth of a degree.

The announcement followed several widespread heatwaves last month, with temperatures and heat indexes rising above 100 across the United States and parts of Europe.