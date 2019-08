Alice Municipal Court will have court on Wednesday, Aug. 7 with Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon presiding. Offenses range from theft to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Some of the cases are:

Adam Ray Alfaro for assault Rosaura Banuelos for open container Ruben V. Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia Justin John Jaramillo for possession of drug paraphernalia Joshua Bryan Zulauf for leaving the scene of an accident Reminder these are just some of the cases for Wednesday.