Denison is looking forward to phase two of the Katy Trail Project as the city council begins the process to seek funding from the Texas Department of Transportation funds.

The city council will be considering a resolution that would authorize the city to seek a portion of the $1,410,970 in funding from TxDOT to begin work on the second phase of the project at its regular meeting Monday night at city hall. The cost to Denison tax payers for the project is $282,194 of that amount. The council will also conduct a public hearing on the matter before taking action.

Phase one will be from Day Street to Loy Lake Road and phase two will be from Loy Lake Road south to Spur 503.

Here are three things to know about Monday’s meeting:

1. Tax Rate and Draft Budget: The city council will set two public hearings to get feedback on the proposed tax rate and budget for 2020. The amount of revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll is $399,275.

2. Demolition of properties: The city council will conduct public hearings and hear from the city’s code enforcement manager on three properties to be demolished. The properties include structures at 407 E. Washington St., 531 W. Johnson St. and 321 E. Chestnut St.

3. Annexation update: City Manager Jud Rex will also update the city council on the city’s annexation planning efforts.