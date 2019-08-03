More than 700 young people took part in the Summer Reading program at Sherman Public Library over the past few months and Saturday a portion of them showed up to party at the library.

Though the clouds outside were gray and drippy, inside the sounds of children’s laughter and excited chatter lit up the library with enough bright energy to cause a person to need sunshades.

Library Services Administrator Melissa Eason said they were a little worried about the timing of the rain.

“It’s a wonderful turnout,” she said of the people who were inside the library.

“We were worried people would think we weren’t having it,” she said noting that there weren’t any bounce houses or anything outside and people might think that meant that the weather caused them to cancel the celebration.

The Sherman Fire Department did have a fire truck outside and the hot dogs were cooked outside.

“At first we thought the rain would stop in time to get it all set up (outside) but we decided that we would go ahead and set up the food inside,” she explained. Then they decided they would put the games in the main part of the library.

“Then the bounce house guy said ‘I can set that up inside as well,’ so it all kinda came together really well,” she said of the activities that were spilling over in every area of the library Saturday.

Yes, the bounce house was inside the library.

“Every kid who walks in just shrieks with delight,” Eason said.

She said some of the volunteers have even mentioned that they might want to do it that way again in the future. The end of the summer reading program always comes when it is hot outside and moving everything inside allowed them to take advantage of the air conditioning.

“And it gets the kids in the library and moving around,” she added.

Those little ones got to move from the bounce house to the face painting area, the games area and the area set aside for them to pick up prizes for the reading. They could also get in line for balloon creatures and watch card tricks.

Friends of the Sherman Library helped serve snow cones, popcorn, and hot dogs. They also helped with the games and awards.

Youth Services Librarian Melissa Salazar said this year’s participation is up from last year. Last year, of course, the library was still in its temporary location while the renovation was ongoing.

Being in the new space, she said, is a wonderful. They were so excited that the space allowed them to move things inside to escape the rain and allow the children to celebrate their reading accomplishments with their astro bucks.

Parents seemed to like having it indoors too.

One of those parents, Emily Garza, said they were excited to be there wrapping up the summer.

She said her children are almost two and four years old so this was their first experience with summer reading.

Using the library, she said, is helping them develop a respect for community property and deadlines.

The children that seemed to fill every isle of the library Saturday lined up to play games and to give their request to the balloon artist that made creatures big and small.

Eason said Jason Christensen provided balloons at last year’s end of the summer celebration too. Parents and children liked him so much that they decided to bring him back. Rudy Reynoso, who walked around in the crowd performing card tricks, was also a returning favorite, she said.