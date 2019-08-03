An upcoming fundraiser is aimed at helping Chief Deputy Cody Keith continue his battle with cancer.

The benefit will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Bull Nettle and include a bike ride beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The cost to ride is $20 and will begin across from Parham’s Garage.

There will also be a barbecue dinner (for a $10 minimum) and silent auction.

Keith was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare form of head and neck cancer that starts in the upper part of the throat behind the nose, in 2016.

The cancer has since spread and additional treatments are needed.

Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said Keith, who was promoted to chief deputy in 2018, is able to work through his treatments.

“He comes in when he can, but with all the treatments, he has to spend some time at home,” Coates said. “Without a doubt Cody is a cornerstone of the department. Everybody loves him. He is a great people person and a great leader. We hope the community comes out to support him.”

Keith and his wife Belinda have two young children.