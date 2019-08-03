A poorly working refrigerator got a convenience store in Tioga a cold reception from the Grayson County Health Department recently. The Triangle 66 store, 401 N. Hwy. 377, received a “C”, the lowest grade in the most recent round of health department inspections.

The inspection report said a refrigerator in the establishment was detected to be holding food at a temperature that was much to warm to be safe. The staff were told to discard the food and not use the refrigerator again until it could be fixed. Staff was also observed not washing their hands prior to putting on gloves and there was no cold water in the hand washing sink.

The establishment also failed to post a health department permit and didn’t have paper towels at the hand washing sink. The inspection noted that the establishment would be inspected again in 30 days.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments received a “B” on their most recent inspection:

Backroad BBQ, 25646 US Hwy 377, in Whitesboro;

Cheddar’s Café, 3300 Hwy 75-North, in Sherman;

Braum’s Ice Cream, 710 N. Hwy 75, in Denison;

Lucky Stop, 4916 Texoma Pkwy., in Denison;

Lucky Stop, 5006 Hwy 1417-South, in Denison;

Pizza Hut of Sherman, 2020 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman;

The Snow Cone Stand,1330 W. Taylor, in Sherman;

Allsup’s Convenience Store, 901 Hwy 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Longhorn C.Store, 7205 B FM 691, in Denison;

Lucky Truck Stop, 31242 US Hwy. 82, in Whitesboro;

Tanglewood Resort-Commodor Dining Rm, 290 Tanglewood Circle, in Pottsboro;

Roger Country Store, 7015 FM 120 W., in Denison;

The following establishments received an “A” on their most recent inspections:

Donut Choice, 100 East Hughes, in Collinsville;

Gourmet Waffle Shop & Café, 2418 W. Morton St., in Denison;

The Sisters Hideaway, 121 Lazy S. Ranch Road, in Gunter;

Stop And Shop, 17207 State Hwy 56 W., in Southmayd;

Clark’s Outpost, 103 S. Hwy 377, in Tioga;

Dollar General, 218 S. Ray Roberts Pkwy. in Tioga;

Cielito Lindo, 2300 W. Morton, in Denison;

Cotton Patch Café, 500 N. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

El Burrito@Grab N Go, 101 FM 120 W., in Pottsboro;

Sonic Drive-In, 1003 N. Hwy. 377, in Whitesboro;

Jalapeno Tree, 3520 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Days Inn, 3605 Hwy 75 S., in Sherman;

Holiday Inn Express, 2909 Michelle Dr. in Sherman;

Mariana’s Gorditas, 901 E. Lamar, in Sherman;

Stone Creek Golf Club, 2200 Clubhouse Dr., in Sherman;

Sun Shine, 400 E Hwy 69, in Denison;

Buffalo Wild Wings, 4066 N U.S. Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

CiCi’s Pizza, 1900 N Grand Ave. 106, in Sherman;

Panda Express, 4030 North Highway 75, in Sherman;

Panera Bread, 4040 Highway 75 N., in Sherman;

Pelican’s Landing Restaurant, 500 Harbour View Road, in Gordonville;

Arby’s, 515 Hwy 75 N., in Denison;

Panda Express-Denison, 3405 FM 120, in Denison;

Collinsville Food Mart, 705 Hwy 377 North, in Collinsville;

Grayson Institute For Learning, 150 Fellowship Ln., in Sherman;

Growing Smart Learning Center, 1110 S Austin Street, in Sherman;

Tuck Street Early Edu. Ctr @Harmony Baptist, 2111 E. Tuck St., in Sherman;

Healing Springs Ranch, 100 S. Texas St. in Tioga;

Brewed Octane Coffee House, 413-B W. Main St, in Whitesboro;

Dollar General #13362., 31340 Hwy 377, in Gordonville;

A Lighthouse for Kids, 920 S. Heritage Pkwy. in Sherman;

Beth Marie’s Ice Cream, 2121 N. FM 1417, in Sherman;

City Limits, 4521 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Domino’s Pizza, 1915 N. FM 1417, in Sherman;

Mr. Jim’s Pizza, 2121 N FM 1417, in Sherman;

Sandusky Store, 25524 Hwy. 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Taco Casa Whitesboro, 1012 Hwy. 377 N, in Whitesboro;

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 875 Northcreek in Sherman;

Domino’s Pizza, 1020 N. Hwy 377, in Whitesboro;

Happy Stop, 300 Charlie Dr., in Whitesboro;

Meals On Wheels, 105 Mineral Street, in Whitesboro;

Subway. 809 N Union, Suite B, in Whitesboro;

Dunlap’s 10K BBQ and Fish @Food Truck Park, 901 S. Maurice Ave. in Denison;

Camp Rocky Point, 1243 Hanna Drive, in Denison;

Cigna/Aramark, 4616 South US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

The Point, 132 Grandpappy Dr. in Denison;

Lighthouse Marina, 300 Lighthouse Drive, in Pottsboro;

Tanglewood Skooners, 290 Tanglewood Cr. in Pottsboro;

Texoma Food Mart-Pottsboro, 84161 Hwy. 289 N., in Pottsboro;

The Library Grill, 5147 N. Travis, in Sherman;

Subway, 3427 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 2920 N Hwy 75 Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store Subway, 2920 N Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Lettuce Indulge@Food Truck Park, 9376 US Hwy 69, in Bells;

Dept. of Juvenile Services, 86 Dyess, in Denison;

Papa John’s, 3515 W. FM 120, Suite 112, in Denison;

Sonic Drive In, 105 North Collins Freeway, in Howe;

Lil Cubz Christian Preschool, 23343 W. Hwy 82, in Sherman;

Manna Ministry Food Bank, 306 N. Fannin, in Denison.