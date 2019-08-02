Members of the public with an interest in learning more about law enforcement will be presented with the opportunity to do so soon. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy.

The 12-week program runs Sept. 3 through Nov. 19 and is held each Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Grayson County Courthouse. Topics of focus each week and include patrol operations, detention services, 911 communications, crime prevention, mental health and crime scene analysis.

“The participants get a better understanding how the Sheriff’s Office works on a day-to-day basis,” GCSO Capt. Sarah Bigham said. “They really get an inside look at the world of law enforcement.”

The deadline to apply is Aug. 16.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live, work or attend school in Grayson County and pass a criminal background check. Only 15 participants will be selected to the program, so applicants are encouraged to submit their paperwork as soon as possible.

Those interested in taking part may obtain an application by visiting www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/gcso.home and selecting the “Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy” tab. A copy of a driver’s license or identification card and a signed waiver must also be included with submitted applications.

For additional information, email Bigham at bighams@co.grayson.tx.us. or call 903-821-1320.