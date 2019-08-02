Brandy Wade takes a picture of Adadeli Wade at the Bearcat Kinder Camp family night. The event was the culmination of a three-day, free camp for incoming kindergartners in the district. The camp featured tours of their campus, meetings with teachers and a taste of what class will be like once the school year begins. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]

Neal, Arie, Lizzy Grant and Sean Vanderveer pose for a photo at Sherman Independent School District’s Bearcat Kinder Camp family night Thursday.Thursday night’s event was the culmination of a three-day, free camp for incoming kindergartners in the district. The camp featured tours of their campus, meetings with teachers and a taste of what class will be like once the school year begins. [Michael Hutchins / Herald Democrat]