McAllen ISD Athletic Director Paula Gonzalez was named the Region 7 Athletic Administrator of the Year by the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association Sunday at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention in Houston. Pictured from left to right are McAllen Memorial Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Bill Littleton, McAllen High Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Patrick Shelby, Rowe High Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Robert Flores, Paula Gonzalez, Assistant Athletic Director Lorena Lopez and Assistant Athletic Director Raul Vega.