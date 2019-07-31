Authorities announced the arrest of Antonio Prado Wednesday. Prado was the third and final suspect sought in connection with the November 2017 shooting death of a five-year-old Denison child.

In a joint press conference, the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and the Denison Police Department said Prado, 19, was apprehended Tuesday morning by Mexican law enforcement officers at an undisclosed location, and Prado has been charged with capital murder for the death of Kason Powell, as well as, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault for critically injuring an 11-year-old boy in the same shooting which followed a botched drug deal.

The United States Marshals Service assumed custody of Prado Tuesday and he was transported to the Grayson County Jail Wednesday morning by Texas Rangers and Denison Police.

“The message that we want the public to get today is that it doesn’t matter where you you go, how far you’ve been traveling, or how long you’ve been gone, we will find you,” Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said. “We will bring you back and we will bring you to justice.”

Arrest affidavits of Prado’s alleged accomplices, Ryan Clay, 20, and Sabrina Nino, 19, indicate that the shooting was set in motion on November 19, 2017 after an older relative of the two victims arranged to buy less than $100 worth of marijuana from Nino, but ultimately stole the drugs. Nino told investigators she, Prado and Clay went to the relative’s home in the 1700 block of West Elm Street that night to recover the drugs, but Prado and Clay both brought handguns and began firing multiple rounds into the home. The three then fled the scene and returned to Prado’s residence in Sherman.

Nino and Clay were arrested within two days of the shooting. Both have been indicted for capital murder and other felony offenses.

“Those defendants have remained in custody, they have been debriefed and, based on my conversations with their defense attorneys, we are hopeful and anticipate their cooperation in the prosecution of Prado,” Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore said.

Ashmore declined to discuss how Prado was located and where he had stayed in Mexico during his nearly two years on the run, but said he likely fled the United States within 24 hours of the shooting and traveled to an area of Mexico where family members were living.

With all three suspects facing a capital murder charge, prosecutors will have to decide whether to seek a sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Ashmore said the DA’s office had not yet made a decision and would consult with law enforcement partners and the victims’ family, who learned of Prado’s arrest Tuesday morning.

Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel said the department was pleased to have Prado in custody but understood that his arrest or any subsequent convictions could not replace the loss of life.

“What is justice when you lose a small child?” Gudgel asked.

Trial dates have not been set for the three suspects and all remain in the Grayson County Jail on more the $1,000,000 bond.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.